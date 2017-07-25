LGBT Employer Plaudit For Vodafone

25 Jul 2017 | 10.43 am

Vodafone has made it onto a list of the 12 best multinational employers for LGBT staff, the Global Workplace Equality Index compiled by Stonewall, the largest gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights organisation in Europe.

The index is benchmarking tool used by employers to create inclusive workplaces in markets where they operate. The company also received the ‘Global Community Engagement Award’ for its work in engaging with local LGBT communities.

The index recognises and assesses organisations’ progress in LGBT equality worldwide. It examines their activities on key indices, including policies, training, staff engagement, leadership, monitoring, procurement, community engagement, and global mobility.

Vodafone says it supports these communities in many of the countries in which it operates. By consulting with its LGBT consumers, it has been able to pioneer inclusive advertising campaigns and also supports Pride parades across the world, while using its high street stores to raise the visibility of LGBT campaigns through the year.

In Ireland, Vodafone promotes and supports employee networks; LGBT+ Friends, Women’s Network, D&I network, and MARC (Men Advocating Real Change), to create a diverse and inclusive workplace. The Friends Network has been in existence for two years, and has become an integral part of Vodafone Ireland’s diversity and inclusion story.

Role Model Campaign

Recently, Vodafone Ireland ran a role model campaign to inspire and inform its workers about the importance of LGBT acceptance in the workplace.

Vodafone human resources director James Magill said: “This is a fantastic accolade for Vodafone, both internationally and here in Ireland. It is truly an honour to be recognised by the largest LGBT rights organisation in Europe for the important work we do in this area.

“Over the last two years, LGBT awareness has become an integral part of our Diversity and Inclusion story, and being recognised as a top global employer promotes our belief that building a culture of diversity & inclusion is the right thing to do – not just for our company, but for our people, our customers, and our community.

“Here at Vodafone Ireland our people have played a part in building this culture of openness, trust and empowerment. This is particularly true of our LGBT+ Friends Network, whose dedication and passion over the last two years has been instrumental in developing the inclusive working environment we enjoy today.”

Photo: James Magill (right), with Vodafone executives Danny Buttle and Anne Sheehan. (Pic: Naoise Culhane)