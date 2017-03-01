Vodafone Launches New Student Tariff

01 Mar 2017 | 11.39 am

Vodafone has launched Vodafone X, a new pay as you go tariff exclusively for students.

The Vodafone X deal is 20GB of 4G data per month and 100 call minutes and unlimited texts for a monthly €20 top up. Customers can also choose between Spotify Premium, Sky Sports Mobile TV, or unlimited calls at weekends from 3pm Friday to midnight on Sunday.

As part of the funky marketing drive, Vodafone has enlisted INSA, the creator of Gif-iti. The company says videos and images will be seeded out through social media.

The Vodafone X tariff is eligible to anyone with a valid Student ID.