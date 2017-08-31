Vodafone Launches New IoT Network

31 Aug 2017 | 09.51 am

Vodafone has launched a new internet-of-things (IoT) network that is designed to wirelessly connect large numbers of devices with low bandwidth requirements. It is Ireland’s first commercial Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) network.

NB-IoT is described as low power wide area network (LPWA) technology. In the context of IoT, it can handle millions of device connections, such as smart rubbish bins that can send alerts when full, parking bays fitted with sensors, livestock trackers for farmers etc.

In preparation for the rollout, Vodafone upgraded its existing 4G base stations to provide nationwide NB-IoT coverage, which will have the ability to run alongside existing 2G, 3G and 4G networks.

According to Vodafone, key benefits of NB-IoT technology include

• Strong coverage over large areas, even when devices are underground or deep within buildings

• Greater power efficiency, so devices can run on batteries for 10 years or more on a single charge

• Ability to support a huge number of devices in a single cell without congestion

• Low cost communications hardware, enabling user devices to be built for only a few euros;

• NB-IoT operates in fully licenced spectrum which guarantees quality of service.

NB-IoT has broad support within the mobile industry from 40 global mobile operators, 27 technology vendors and over 550 mobile IoT innovators.

Commenting on the launch, Anne O’Leary, CEO at Vodafone Ireland, said that the evolution of the IoT meant that there was an urgent need for a low-power way to connect thousands of devices.

“NB-IoT fits the bill perfectly. We are therefore delighted to be the first Irish operator to provide a fully commercial, nationwide NB-IoT network to our customers. Our latest innovation will provide a head start to Irish businesses and consumers in their race to become truly smart and efficient, radically saving time and money,” she added.

The Vodafone CEO also pointed out that the NB-IoT network is a standards-based technology and is deployed in the licenced spectrum, which is important from a security perspective.

“Our service offers specialist security consultancy to provide advisory support and security assessments to ensure that the security and data protection of our customers is protected,” she continued.

Photo: Communications minister Denis Naughten and Anne O’Leary, Vodafone Ireland CEO