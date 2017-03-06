Vodafone Celebrates International Women’s Day

06 Mar 2017 | 08.15 am

Vodafone is supporting International Women’s Day on March 8 with a week-long programme of events designed to inspire and educate women in the workplace, and to help women return to the workplace via refresher training and flexible conditions.

Ireland is one of 26 countries selected as part of Vodafone’s new ReConnect Programme, which aims to provide career opportunities for women who have been out of the workforce but would like to return on a full-time or flexible basis.

The programme of activities includes workshops and seminars, with leading female speakers invited to share their expertise and insights. Among the speakers will be Margaret Ewing, a recognised leader in finance, and Dame Stephanie Shirley, who set up an IT business enabling businesses to employ female professionals on a part-time basis. Rugby player Sophie Spence will also deliver a talk to Vodafone staff.

Vodafone Ireland CEO Anne O’Leary said: “Celebrating International Women’s Day is hugely important for us and we’re looking forward to this week’s events. We are committed to being one of the best employers in Ireland for women through encouraging the talent, knowledge and skills that exist within the workforce. Our ReConnect programme is central to that ambition. It offers flexible return to work initiatives and refresher training, and proactively reaches out to women who have had a career break and want to return to work but may be experiencing obstacles.”

Meanwhile, encouraging more women to start their own business and to scale the career ladder will be on the agenda this Wednesday evening at the sold-out Connection, Celebration and Inspiration for Women in Business event in the Davenport Hotel in Dublin.

The speaker line-up includes Carolan Lennon, managing director of open eir, Carol Brick of sponsor HerMoney, and Niamh Hogan, creator of Holos Skincare. Pictured above with Lennon (green top, centre) are Grainne Denning, Sarah O’Connor, Emma Manley and Joanne Hession.

Over at AIB, the bank is running Diversity and Inclusion Week this week and AIB is setting new targets for gender representation at management levels.

In AIB’s current structure, there are 2,250 roles with a management function and chief executive Bernard Byrne said the bank’s policy is to increase the proportion women in management roles to 40% by 2018.

AIB will also offer two weeks’ fully paid paternity leave. Since last year every father can take unpaid leave for two weeks, and receive Social Welfare benefit of €230 per week of leave. AIB has decided to provide a top-up payment so that employees gets the benefit of their full salary for the two weeks they are on paternity leave.

Main Photo: Anne O’Leary (second from left front row), CEO of Vodafone Ireland, and female Vodafone Ireland staff. (Pic: Mark Stedman)