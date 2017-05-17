Virgin’s Ninjas Will Sort Out Your WiFi

17 May 2017 | 12.20 pm

Virgin Media may be sending ninjas to your home — but only if you want them to visit. The broadband and TV company has created a team of ‘Red House’ ninjas to improve customer experience, willing to visit subscribers’ homes and fine-tune their entertainment services.

Virgin says that the Red House service is available to all new and existing customers, and will ensure that they get the “absolute best” out of their services — the fastest speeds, reliability and wifi connection.

Customer vice-president Michael McCarthy said: “The Red House Ninjas will visit customers’ homes and fine-tune the set-up of their broadband and TV, connect all devices, upgrade equipment and sort any issues to ensure customers are getting the best entertainment experience possible. Each visit is tailored to the customer’s needs looking at their house, devices, and usage.” The service is available seven days a week from 8am to 8pm.

McCarthy (pictured) added: “We know every home is different. From multi-device gaming and streaming movies at the same time to walls that are killing the WiFi signal, there are plenty of issues that can hamper speeds and connectivity. The best entertainment needs superfast broadband and our Red House Ninjas give customers the five star experience, making all the changes and tweaks necessary to fix any issues and ensure their WiFi is running better than ever before.”

There’s a €50 charge for the visit and tune-up, unless it’s supplied as part of a visit to fix a fault, but the more techie customer can go the DIY route, as Virgin’s online support will provide instructions and advice on fine-tuning the home setup.

Virgin says it has the lowest number of complaints per head of any broadband supplier, quoting ComReg’s consumer line report for the first quarter of 2017. The launch of Red House is creating 40 new jobs in conjunction with Virgin Media’s service partner Actavo.

Pix: Conor McCabe