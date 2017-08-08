Virgin Media Offering 30-Day Packages

08 Aug 2017 | 10.38 am

Virgin Media has moved away from long-term TV and broadband contracts and has started offering 30-day broadband and 30-day TV services from €20 a month.

Paul Farrell, Vice President Virgin Media said: “The traditional TV and broadband packages are no longer working for millennials which is why at Virgin Media we’ve ripped up the rulebook when it comes to contracts with the launch of our new no strings attached 30-day broadband and TV offer.

“Not everyone can, or wants to be tied down with long term contract for their broadband and TV service which is why we’ve designed this flexible offer specifically to meet the streaming and content needs of the ‘on-demand’ generation.

“Our new offer is for those looking to dump their old broadband and television partner and come have a fling with Virgin Media. We promise you’ll enjoy the relationship – however long it lasts.”

Farrell added that Virgin Media revenues in the quarter ending June 2017 increased year on year by 2% to €102m, reflecting the acquisition of UTV Ireland, now part of TV3 Group revenues, and continued growth in Mobile and B2B segments.

“We are generating real momentum with our network build and have already switched on new homes and businesses in Dundalk, Drogheda, Ballina, Enniscorthy, Gorey, Tullamore, Kildare and Greystones,” said Farrell. “Ultrafast broadband is becoming essential and our new customers are benefiting from being connected to Ireland’s only truly ultrafast broadband network.

“We continue to champion small businesses and innovation through our UK and Ireland VOOM Competition. Coroflo won the Irish regional pitch competition and they will get to meet Richard Branson later this year.

Photo: Paul Farrell with Aisling Quinn. (Pic: Colm Mahady/Fennells)