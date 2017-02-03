Virgin Media Hiring 120 For Limerick Centre

03 Feb 2017 | 01.14 pm

Virgin Media is to create 120 new jobs at its National Customer Experience Centre at Roxboro in Limerick, which will bring staff numbers to 400. The jobs are being created directly and together with partner Sitel.

The new positions are being filled immediately and are all full-time. Roles include customer care specialists handling billing and sales, plus a number of specialist back-office finance roles. Virgin Media also announced that it will expand its network footprint in the mid-west region with a plan to connect 10,000 more homes and businesses to its superfast broadband network when the upgrade is completed.

The good news for Limerick brought finance minister Michael Noonan out to share in the announcement. He said: “This is a very welcome development for Limerick and it underpins the city’s track record as a hub that can deliver strong results for high tech multinational companies like Virgin Media.

“Virgin Media has consistently been one of the biggest employers in Limerick and I commend them for this jobs decision and their continuing investments in the mid-west.”

Virgin Media CEO Tony Hanway added: “Our customers have been telling us they love dealing with our Limerick-based team, so we’re thrilled to be growing our Irish-based service capability to ensure we deliver the best possible Virgin customer experience. “

“Digital services are a huge part of our daily lives and Virgin Media is playing a central role in shaping and supporting the digital transformation of Irish society. Over 834,000 homes and businesses connect to Virgin broadband. It’s great to be growing our presence in Limerick both with these new jobs and the ongoing expansion of Ireland’s only truly high-speed broadband network.”

Virgin Media has had a presence in Limerick since 2001, where it operates its national customer service and administration centre.