Virgin Media Expands High Street Presence

05 Apr 2017 | 08.30 am

Virgin Media has opened its third store in Dublin, with a new shop in Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre.

The company said the retail outlets will showcase the full range of ‘connected entertainment’ products and services through the company’s market leading fibre broadband.

Brendan Moran, Head of Sales, explained: “Our continued focus on delivering quality products and outstanding service has helped us build a strong customer base. Our new store in Dublin will be managed Christina Procter who is passionate about demonstrating the benefits of Virgin Media’s products and services to consumers first-hand.”

The store will be operated by retail partner, TCCL.

Photo: Tony Hanway (right), CEO of Virgin Media Ireland with Jason Campbell, Retail Channel Manager, and Christina Procter. (Pic: Conor McCabe)