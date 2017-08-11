Viatel Expands Network To Northern Ireland

11 Aug 2017 | 09.14 am

Wireless broadband provider Viatel has expanded its network into Northern Ireland, bringing super-fast broadband at speeds up to 1GB to businesses there.

Ireland’s largest licensed microwave radio provider, Viatel has been connecting businesses in Ireland to high-speed broadband since 1997 and recently launched its new ‘Storage as a Service’ platform.

The new radio network will service city business parks and the surrounding areas including Lisburn, Lurgan, Dunmurry, Newtownards, Holywood, Newtownabbey. The new microwave service will connect to Viatel’s core fibre network.

Sales director Damien McCann said: “Viatel has made a considerable investment in our network to meet the growing demand for superfast secure connectivity across Ireland. This network will deliver true enterprise-class fibre-like connectivity to business in the Belfast region.

“As Ireland’s largest licensed radio provider with nationwide coverage, we intend to expand our network footprint further into Northern Ireland so businesses, irrespective of their location, can avail of our wireless broadband, which can be deployed as a primary or backup connectivity service.”

Viatel invested over €1m to launch its Storage-as-a-Service platform in June, allowing businesses to pay for enterprise-class storage via a pay-as-you-go subscription model, without the need for expensive upfront capital expenditure.

Viatel is the country’s largest Irish-owned telecom provider, providing advanced voice, data connectivity and managed network solutions. The company says its complex of radio and fibre connections is the largest wholly-owned network in the country, with fast secure connectivity and 100% coverage in both rural and urban areas for internet, voice and video.

Photo: Damien McCann (left) with Donal McEneaney, Senior Wireless Engineer. (Pic: Conor McCabe)