Version 1 Hiring 365 In Dublin

05 Apr 2017 | 10.01 am

IT services company Version 1 is to create 365 jobs over the next three years at its base in Dublin city centre. The Irish company currently employs more than 860 employees and expects to fill 100 of the new positions this year.

The new roles in Version 1 will be in the areas of ERP, systems integration, cloud and data analytics. The company will launch its 2018 graduate programme in May to hire 70 IT graduates.

Version 1 was established in Dublin in 1996 by Justin Keatinge and John Mullen. The company is currently expanding into the UK and Europe, and now has offices in Belfast, Dublin, Cork, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Manchester and London. According to the firm, its revenues are now topping €100m.

The company has expanded rapidly since 2014, acquiring several large companies to expand its market share in the UK. It acquired the Rocela Group in January 2014, Patech in November 2014 and BMS Software in October 2016.

Tom O’Connor, CEO of Version 1, said: ‘’The announcement today of 365 new jobs is as a result of our growth over the past five years and our confidence in our ambitious growth plans over the next three years. I am also delighted that 40 senior managers have recently become Version 1 shareholders.”

Version 1 recently announced a €90m investment by London-based investment firm Volpi Capital, in what is Volpi’s first investment in an Irish company and its largest investment to date.

The investment will see all of the original shareholders stay on with the exception of its first round investor, Development Capital, who have successfully exited as part of this deal.