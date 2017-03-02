Ventac The Big Winner In SFA Awards

02 Mar 2017 | 10.21 am

Ventac, a Wicklow-based company that provides noise control solutions to vehicle manufacturers, as won the overall SFA National Small Business Award 2017. The company also won the manufacturing category in the competition.

Ventac employs 46 people and was established in 1972. Its noise reduction solutions are used by commercial and industrial vehicle manufacturers; the company also sells noise solutions for buildings and environment projects.

Winners were picked for seven categories in the SFA National Small Business Awards, including ‘Outstanding Small Business (up to five employees)’, which was won by Sweetspot Sourcing in Kildare.

The business was founded five years ago by Fiona Craul and Susan Dempsey. Sweetspot’s specialty is arranging the manufacture of own-brand retail products, or products used in on-pack promotions and gifts with purchase. The finished goods are shipped to the Sweetspot warehouse in Kildare and then onwards to the customers in Ireland.

The other category winners were:

• Food & Drink: Simpli Baked — Offaly

• Services: Dualtron — Dublin

• Innovator of the Year: Aalto Bio Reagents — Dublin

• Sustainable Energy: Killary Adventure Centre — Galway

• Small Business Exporter of the Year: Aalto Bio Reagents — Dublin

Sue O’Neill, SFA chair, said: “Having spotted a small but growing demand for noise reduction solutions back in the 1990s, Ventac grabbed this opportunity and has grown its noise reduction solutions business significantly since then.”

She added: “With the right environment, companies like [these] will revitalise every corner of our island, put the Irish small business community on the map and build on the 636 jobs they have already created, delivering prosperity and quality of life to more and more people.”

Pictured are Fiona Craul (left) and Susan Dempsey, Sweetspot Sourcing