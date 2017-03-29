Velocidi Speeds Expansion With Dublin HQ

29 Mar 2017 | 03.24 pm

Marketing intelligence platform Velocidi is opening a European HQ at new offices on Dublin’s George’s Quay, aimed at accelerating the company’s ability to address European market needs.

Velocidi provides market intelligence and metrics to clients which, it says, “help brands and agencies harness data to make smarter decisions faster”. The Dublin office will be led by Alan McNab, managing director EMEA, who worked with Arista, Cisco, HP and Motorola before joining Velocidi.

To help fund the company’s growth in Europe, Velocidi recently completed a $12 million Series A growth equity financing round, led by Pilot Growth Equity with additional investment from Neuberger Berman Private Equity Funds.

CEO David Dunne (pictured) said: “Our growing global customer base is driving the need for us to expand to a European hub. Our sales and marketing teams have already established success in Europe, and we are eager to help even more customers by increasing our footprint in the region.”

According to the firm, its cloud-based platform “connects multi-channel data points from different media and marketing sources into a single, holistic view. Marketing analysts can uncover insights immediately using the platform, and marketing decision-makers can then access those timely insights to optimise their campaigns and marketing spend with efficiency and effectiveness.”

McNab added: “This is a compelling time to be part of the Velocidi team, as marketers are looking for new solutions to solve data problems. Velocidi’s European offices put us in a stronger position to address the unique data needs of our European customers.”