For Valentine’s Value, Ditch The Costly Ring

10 Feb 2017 | 12.35 pm

Four days from now, on Valentine’s Day, tremulous men will be fumbling for little boxes and prising out the gold ring they hope will finally bind to them the woman they love.

Around 50% of marriage proposals are made on Valentine’s Day and popping the question usually involves a bejewelled incentive. While love might be worth it in the end, the piece of jewellery accompanying it is probably terribly bad value, for lots of reasons.

If it involves a diamond then the buyer is already on a hiding to nothing, because the diamond industry is well-practised at restricting supply to keep the price high — and way more than the stone is worth, which means the resale value is going to be a fraction of purchase price.

So is a gold ring a better option? Not really. Demand for gold jewellery is in decline, so much so that the industry is under threat, and the resale value — which was already poor — is in steep decline.

None of which will stop the remaining jewellers rubbing their hands this season, as love-struck lads crowd their floors, plastic in hand.

For example, last year, US consumers spent about $20bn on Valentine’s Day stuff, almost a quarter of that on jewellery. The proportions are likely similar here, with the possible difference that us Paddies don’t blow more than 5% of the total on our pets on that day.

Most of those buyers may even think their purchase is an investment, but it’s not. Try this experiment, for example. Take that ring you just bought and go to your local cash-for-gold shop. Ask for a price, compare it with your receipt, and check the difference. Or, even better, do the same in a jeweller’s, a different one to where you bought it, and check that price difference. Good investment? No, didn’t think so.

Worldwide, in 2016, gold investment was at a four-year high. But at the same time, gold jewellery sales dropped by 15% to a seven-year low, according to the World Gold Council. In Britain, demand fell 5% in the fourth quarter, making for an annual decline of 3%, matched by a similar 4% decline in France.

Of course, the direction could swing the other way if the price of gold falls, but that’s not likely to be a trend given the general global economic uncertainty, amplified by such factors as Brexit and the instability resulting from the election of Donald Trump.

Mark O’Byrne of Goldcore says the markup on a diamond wedding and engagement ring is between 300% and 1,000%, with a tendency towards the lower end of the scale. The chances of ever getting this back in a resale are unlikely in the extreme, as a buyer will only take into account the components of the jewellery rather than the purchase price.

And it’s that diamond that’s the core problem. Starting at an inflated price, it’s almost guaranteed to be an immediate future loss, much like the 20% or more in depreciation once a new car is driven off the sales forecourt. And it’s notoriously hard to resell a diamond, for the simple reason that there is no unified market in which to sell diamonds.

O’Byrne says: “Although dealers will quote the prices at which they are willing to sell investment-grade diamonds, they seldom give a set price at which they are willing to buy diamonds of the same grade.”

The gold content is likely to show a better ratio of purchase to resale price, but no increase is guaranteed, and in any case it’s a fraction of the total purchase price unless the purchase is in the Kim Kardashian bracket.

As O’Byrne explains, the $5,000 spent on one ring just yesterday would have bought four ounces of gold, or 124 grammes. There are approximately five grammes in the average engagement ring — $240 worth.

In short, maybe your beloved would prefer a little gold bar, which will always retain its reserve value function and will almost certainly perform better as an investment than the ring nestled cutely in that tiny plush jewel box.

She might even love you more for your financial foresight.