UPS Snaps Up Nightline Logistics

03 May 2017 | 12.11 pm

UPS has announced the acquisition of Nightline Logistics, one of the leading express delivery logistics companies in Ireland. Following the merger, UPS said it will expand both its B2C and B2B offerings in Ireland.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed and the deal is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission..

Jim Barber, President, UPS International, commented: “Nightline will complement our existing services, increasing delivery density, while also adding innovative new service options. We also look forward to bringing UPS’s extensive healthcare, high-tech and other specialized logistics expertise to the many Irish companies that specialize in these markets.”

Nightline co-founder and CEO, John Tuohy (pictured), commented: “Over the past 25 years, Nightline has grown to be one of Ireland’s leading privately-owned parcel delivery, freight and logistics companies. As we celebrate over two decades in business, this is the right time in the company’s evolution to join the world’s largest parcel delivery company.

“Our customers across Ireland, Northern Ireland and Britain will benefit from an even wider reach, enjoying direct connectivity to global export markets, and it will be an important milestone in the company’s growth into the future.”

Nightline’s Parcel Motel service offers a ‘virtual address’ that allows customers to manage their online shopping deliveries easily. The service is similar to UPS Access Point Lockers and creates the potential for network synergies.

UPS Europe Region President, Nando Cesarone, added: “With the addition of Nightline, we continue on our growth path in Europe, and will now be able to better serve customers who export into and out of Ireland. This is in addition to UPS’s commitment announced in 2014 to invest $2 billion in its European infrastructure by 2020.”

UPS currently provides both small package and supply chain services to customers in Ireland, with a full suite of ground, air and ocean freight solutions. The company also operates gateway functions at both the Dublin and Shannon airports. Initially, the two brands will operate separately.

John Tuohy’s co-founder of Nightline is Dave Field, the company’s chief operating officer. The venture started out from a back bedroom in Dublin with one phone and two vans. The company has been trading as an unlimited entity since 2010, and ownership of the business is vested in an offshore company, Eirpost Holdings, which has an address in the Isle of Man.