Ulster Bank To Close 22 Branches

23 Mar 2017 | 03.32 pm

Ulster Bank has announced it is to close 22 branches across the country and that 220 staff will be made redundant.

The move will affect five of the bank’s outlets in Dublin, including branches in Dalkey, Donnybrook, Dorset Street, Rathmines, and Sandyford, with branches in Cork, Donegal, Cavan, Limerick, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Monaghan, Offaly, and Longford also to shut their doors.

The closures are to take place in June and September, and will leave 88 Ulster Bank branches remaining across the country. The bank said that in the last week an average of 30 customers per day used the branches for which closures are planned.

Chief executive Gerry Mallon said: “Today we are announcing both restructuring and investment across our business in response to changing customer demand, and as we continue to build the dynamic and innovative bank that we are becoming for our customers. We are adapting to the changing nature of the banking and retail sectors and investing to meet our customers’ evolving needs.

“These changes include the closure of 22 branches. Closing a branch is a difficult decision which we do not take lightly, and our branch network remains an important part of how we serve our customers. However, the role of the branch continues to move towards advice and away from day-to-day transactions, with only 10% of our customer interactions now happening in branch.

“The way in which our customers bank with us is changing radically and rapidly. In 2016, 62% of customer interactions were digital. We saw a 22% increase in active users of our mobile app and our ‘Get Cash’ facility was used over 2,000 times a week. We piloted new secure video technology to allow our customers to discuss their mortgage needs from any location. Customers can now apply for products directly from the Ulster Bank app, and this month we launched Apple Pay for our customers.”

The full list of the branches to be shuttered is: