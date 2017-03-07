Ulster Bank And KBC Roll Out Apple Pay

07 Mar 2017 | 09.25 am

Ulster Bank and KBC are among the early Irish adopters of Apple Pay, the contactless payments service that has just launched here.

Apple has been operating the system since October 2014 in the US. It became available in the UK, Canada and Australia in 2015, and was rolled out to several more countries last year. Ireland had to wait until this week to get the service.

Apple Pay allows customers to swipe their iPhones, Apple Watches and other Apple devices at contactless pay points (already used for credit and debit cards) to pay for goods. The service can also be used online or through apps.

Apple Pay works with an iPhone 6 or later, iPhone SE, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 3 or later and an Apple Watch paired to an iPhone 5 or later.

Online shopping in apps and on websites accepting Apple Pay is facilitated with Touch ID. You can also use Apple Pay in Safari on any Mac introduced in or after 2012 running macOS Sierra and confirm the payment with iPhone 6 or later or Apple Watch, or with Touch ID on the new MacBook Pro.

According to Ulster Bank, when you use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, or on Apple servers. Instead, a unique device account number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the secure element on your device. Each transaction is authorised with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Commenting on the launch, Ulster Bank’s director of customer experience and products, Maeve McMahon, said: “Customer-centric innovation is really important to Ulster Bank, and Apple Pay will make mobile payments even easier for our customers.

“We know from talking to them that they’re really excited about this announcement and that it’s an important part of our drive to be the number one bank for customer service, trust and advocacy.”

Mastercard is working with several business clients, among them Ulster Bank, KBC and Boon (Wirecard) to enable their customers to use Apple Pay.

Jason Lalor, country head of Mastercard Ireland, noted: “Mastercard was first in the world to offer contactless and mobile payment solutions to consumers and in 2016 Irish consumers stepped up their adoption of such payments, increasing their contactless transactions over five-fold with Mastercard.

“Apple Pay offers cardholders a safe and seamless payment experience that gives all the benefits and guarantees of any Mastercard transaction.”

Eddie Dillon, director of innovation at KBC Bank Ireland, said that the adoption of Apple Pay by KBC facilitates ‘always on’ accessibility in terms of distribution and service.

He added: “This development enhances our €100m multi-year investment plan in digital channels, banking systems and physical presence in Ireland. As Ireland has the largest mobile penetration in Europe, KBC will continue to offer our customers the best in class digital solutions as we evolve into a digital-first, customer-centric bank.”