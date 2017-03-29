UK Wants Free Trade Agreement Post Brexit

29 Mar 2017 | 02.12 pm

UK prime minister Theresa May has told the European Council that it is her government’s objective to exit the European Union with a “bold and ambitious Free Trade Agreement” in place with the European Union.

May (pictured) voiced this aspiration as the UK formally triggered the Article 50 process for leaving the EU in two years’ time.

In a letter to Council president Donald Tusk, May declared: “The Free Trade Agreement should be of greater scope and ambition than any such agreement before it so that it covers sectors crucial to our linked economies such as financial services and network industries.

“This will require detailed technical talks, but as the UK is an existing EU member state both sides have regulatory frameworks and standards that already match. We should therefore prioritise how we manage the evolution of our regulatory frameworks to maintain a fair and open trading environment, and how we resolve disputes.

“On the scope of the partnership between us – on both economic and security matters – my officials will put forward detailed proposals for deep, broad and dynamic cooperation.”

Special Case

May also stated that Ireland is a special case for the UK. She told Tusk: “In particular, we must pay attention to the UK’s unique relationship with the Republic of Ireland and the importance of the peace process in Northern Ireland.

“The Republic of Ireland is the only EU member state with a land border with the United Kingdom. We want to avoid a return to a hard border between our two countries, to be able to maintain the Common Travel Area between us, and to make sure that the UK’s withdrawal from the EU does not harm the Republic of Ireland.

“We also have an important responsibility to make sure that nothing is done to jeopardise the peace process in Northern Ireland, and to continue to uphold the Belfast Agreement.”

What Are Free Trade Agreements?

The EU identifies three types of trade agreements that it uses with third countries:

• Customs Unions

• Association Agreements, Stabilisation Agreements, Free Trade Agreements and Economic Partnership Agreements

• Partnership and Cooperation Agreements.

A customs union is one of the most integrated trade agreements, where participating countries agree to impose a common external tariff and eliminate tariffs within the customs union.

Comprehensive free trade agreements remove or reduce tariffs across a wide range of areas and often include the reduction of other non-tariff trade barriers. The EU currently has such agreements with countries such as Canada (awaiting final ratification) and South Korea.

Separate to these comprehensive free trade agreements, partnership and cooperation agreements provide a framework for bilateral economic relations, while not necessarily offering a reduction in tariffs. There is often a component of political and economic objectives included and these generally apply to developing countries only.

In evidence to the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation last year, Dr Martina Lawless stated that individually negotiated Canadian-style agreement may be the most likely in the longer run but will be extremely challenging to have completed by the exit date of March 2019.

A Canada (or CETA) style agreement would allow both parties to negotiate around their most important areas. CETA comprises a wide range of areas and goes beyond the simple reduction/removal of tariffs. The agreement includes the continued levels of liberalisation in the services sector, investment protection and investment dispute resolution mechanism and access to public procurement.

However, tariffs and other trade restrictions remain on certain products, especially agricultural products such as beef. Exports to the EU from Canada will have to meet EU regulations for that product. Canadian products must also satisfy the EU’s rules of origin, with derogations in certain areas (such as some areas of fisheries).

The view from the Oireachtas Joint Committee was that negotiating a deep and comprehensive trade agreement is a long and arduous process. Negotiations over CETA began in 2009 and the agreement has yet to be fully applied. “It seems highly unlikely, if not impossible, that such an agreement between the EU and the UK could be completed in the two year timeframe after the triggering of Article 50,” said the committee report.

The committee also heard from Dr Edgar Morgenroth of ESRI, who said there is a risk that negotiations between the EU and UK may become “quite acrimonious” and it may prove impossible to come to an agreement of a permanent or transitory nature, thereby defaulting to WTO rules for trade.

Impact On Ireland

The Oireachtas committee report warned that it is impossible to predict the precise effects on Ireland of a free trade agreement until the contents of the agreement are known. A trade agreement excluding agriculture would have profound negative consequences for Ireland, the committee stated.

“The timeline for agreement of a comprehensive free trade agreement could also prove problematic for Ireland, especially if a weak (or no) transitional agreement is put in place. If trade had to be conducted on WTO rules for a number of years, it could have a devastating effect on businesses across the island,” the committee stated.

A free trade agreement is also unlikely to provide a satisfactory answer to the issue of the border with Northern Ireland. “A customs union between the EU and the UK could allow for a soft border. However, unless this forms part of a transitional agreement it does not appear feasible in the short-term, considering the UK’s current positions on issues such as immigration and international trade.”