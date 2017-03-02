UCD Pharma Partnership To Boost In Demand Skills

02 Mar 2017 | 09.01 am

University College Dublin is to partner with biopharma company Bristol-Myers Squibb to supply skilled employees to Ireland’s pharma sector.

Bristol-Myers Squibb is currently building a $1bn new biologics manufacturing facility in Cruiserath, Co. Dublin, which is scheduled to be operational in 2019. It will employ 400 people, about half of whom are already recruited and employed in a range of functions and training programmes.

A memorandum of understanding between the two organisations, signed by Bristol-Myers Squibb Biologics Ireland general manager, Dr Noel Heaney, and UCD president, Professor Andrew Deeks, will see collaborations across a variety of areas with the main focus on talent, research, and corporate social responsibility.

In the area of talent, course content will be reviewed to ensure that changing industry needs are being met; BMS staff will contribute to courses including review and content where appropriate, as well as visit UCD to give visiting lectures, career talks and advice. The company said it will also look at establishing a formal internship programme for UCD students.

The corporate social responsibility element of the partnership will consider initiatives such as scholarship and awards schemes for outstanding students, scholarship programmes for students from disadvantaged backgrounds or with special needs, and support for DEIS schools teaching STEM subjects to school children.

Commenting, Dr Noel Heaney said: “Our partnership with UCD is one which is well established and multi-faceted and has contributed towards many of our recent successes. This agreement signals a new strategic approach to our engagement with UCD which will consolidate and build on this important relationship.”

Professor Andrew Deeks said: “I am particularly pleased that our partnership with Bristol-Myers Squibb will contribute directly to the national economy. In addition to working together in research and corporate social responsibility, collaboration in talent development will provide excellent opportunities for the next generation of scientists and engineers.”

Photo: UCD president Professor Andrew Deeks (left) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Biologics Ireland GM Dr Noel Heaney (Pic: Jason Clarke)