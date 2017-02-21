UCD Inks Partnership With PwC

21 Feb 2017 | 08.56 am

University College Dublin and PwC Ireland have announced what they’re calling a ‘strategic partnership’ that will involve a substantial financial investment over seven years.

The agreement includes three key areas where the organisations will work together: education & talent development, thought leadership & innovation and corporate social responsibility.

The arrangement involves collaboration on the support of leadership development of high performance, high potential talent; development of internship programmes, mentoring and academic programmes; as well as joint research and promoting equality in education and wellness.

“We are proud to have PwC as a strategic partner. This develops on our longstanding relationship over many years,” said UCD President, Professor Andrew J Deeks. “Working together we can make great strides in the areas of education and talent development, thought leadership and innovation and corporate social responsibility.”

Feargal O’Rourke, Managing Partner of PwC, commented: “As one of Ireland’s largest employers of graduates, PwC has a huge focus on developing key talent to ensure that our clients get the best advice and our people can be the best they can be. This partnership will play a key role in the furtherance of talent and skills development for our business.

Photo: Feargal O’Rourke (left) and Andrew J Deeks with Susan Kilty, PwC People Partner