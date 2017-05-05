UCC’s Sprint Accelerator On Second Lap

05 May 2017 | 03.28 pm

UCC’s Gateway innovation and incubation centre has introduced a second round of its SPRINT accelerator to commercialise research and resulting solutions developed on the Cork campus.

Sprint II was launched by UCC president Prof Patrick O’Shea, who said: “Sprint is a true example of the ‘triple helix’ at work — the university’s knowledge and IP-based startups being supported by government agencies Enterprise Ireland and LEOs as well as the local authority, Cork City Council, being mentored by highly experienced business entrepreneurs, all working together to develop sustainable, growth-orientated and scalable IP-based companies.”

Sprint II has already signed up 12 early-stage startups, including one that offers technologies for constant monitoring of brain health for at-risk newborns and a new diagnostics platform for IBS (irritable bowel syndrome), the most common gastrointestinal disorder.

As well as med-tech innovators, Sprint II participants are also commercialising solutions in renewable energy (both hardware and software), data analytics, emergency management and scientific instrumentation, among others.

Gateway UCC manager Myriam Cronin said: “Supporting innovators from idea generation to startup, with a particular focus on commercialisation of research, has been key to the success of Gateway UCC, now recognised as a leading innovation and incubation centre nationally. Following the success of Sprint, we have adapted and grown the accelerator programme this year, and we are delighted to announce a second programme.”

O’Shea presented awards to some of the companies whose Sprint experience led to the sweet smell of success. The ‘Sprint’s Most Investible Start Up’ award 2016 went to medical device company, Skellig Surgical, which focuses on user-centred, minimally invasive technology.

‘Sprint’s Most Revenue Generating, Market-Ready’ award was picked up by Food Choice at Work, which delivers healthy eating management systems to workplaces. Between them, the two now employ 12 people.

Since opening in 2011, Gateway UCC has supported over 40 startups, which between them now employ 250 people.

Photo: Professor Anita Maguire, VP of UCC Research and Innovation, and Professor Patrick O’Shea, president of UCC (Pic: Provision)