Two New Topaz Service Stations On M8 And M9

20 Feb 2017 | 11.18 am

Topaz is to open two new service stations and is partnering with McDonald’s for the developments, which will create 230 jobs.

The fuel and convenience retailer will open motorway service areas on the M8 Cork/Dublin Road in Fermoy and the M9 Dublin/Waterford Road at Rathcrogue, Co. Carlow. The Fermoy development will be undertaken in conjunction with local developer JR Oronco and is due to open in Autumn 2017. Topaz Junction 5, M9, Co. Carlow is due to open in March 2017.

The service stations will cost €14m to develop and both will feature McDonald’s restaurants, in what is a €2m additional investment by the restaurant chain. Topaz said that the service areas will feature a “varied retail and food court offering”.

Once opened, the service areas will be in operation 24 hours a day and there will be in excess of 140 parking spaces at each station, which will also cater for trucks and coaches.

Commenting on the development, Niall Anderton, MD of Topaz, said: “The Dublin to Cork and Dublin to Waterford routes are two of the busiest routes in Ireland, and we are excited to announce this development of two new full-service stations to serve Irish motorists.

“The development represents a very significant investment by Topaz, and we are also delighted to be able to bring a large number of jobs to both Cork and Carlow.”

Other recent development announcements by Topaz include a €1.2m investment in a site redevelopment at Dublin Port, in partnership with Dublin Port Company.