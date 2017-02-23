Two New EI Competitive Start Funds

23 Feb 2017 | 11.48 am

There’s €1 million on offer from Enterprise Ireland through its Competitive Start Fund scheme, in two new competitions whose winning applicants will receive high-level business development support and an investment of up to €50,000.

Applications for the new funding contest open on Wednesday March 8 and the competitions are specifically for international entrepreneurs and recent graduates. The graduates should be “ambitious” and the entrepreneurs should be running “early-stage companies capable of succeeding in global markets, creating jobs and growth”.

EI chief executive Julie Sinnamon (pictured) said: “The International Entrepreneurship CSF is a competition specifically for startups that are currently based overseas but are willing to relocate to Ireland. Successful applicants from outside the EU will be eligible for a Startup Entrepreneur Visa. The Graduate Entrepreneurship CSF is open to final year students and graduates with a third level qualification within the last three years.

“In 2016, we supported 33 new startups which were established by overseas entrepreneurs and included entrepreneurs from Russia, Europe and the United States.”

In addition to written online applications, companies will be asked to prepare an online video pitch. Companies must meet eligibility criteria and applicants may apply for either the International Entrepreneurship or the Graduate Entrepreneurship CSF, but not both. Applications must be lodged by 3pm on Wednesday March 22.