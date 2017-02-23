Turkish Airlines Sponsors 3Arena

23 Feb 2017 | 05.09 pm

Turkish Airlines and Live Nation have teamed up in a deal under which the airline becomes Official Airline Partner of 3Arena in Dublin for the next three years.

Live Nation Ireland owns the 13,000 capacity venue, formerly known as The Point, which hosts up to 100 events each year. Turkish Airlines was named Europe’s Best Airline for the sixth consecutive year in the 2016 Skytrax World Airline Awards, and has been operating in Ireland since 2006.

Turkish Airlines general manager in Ireland, Hasan Mutlu, said: “Turkish Airlines is daring in their strategic sponsorships, which have included the 2016 UEFA European Championships, European Rugby Champions Cup and Challenge Cup and the Turkish Airlines Open.

“Our Irish operation forms a critical part of our business and we see this partnership as an excellent opportunity to enhance our presence in the Irish market by aligning ourselves with 3Arena, the No. 1 music venue in Ireland as well the 1878, which delivers a first class music experience providing an excellent fit with our business class service.”

The airline aims to build awareness of its vast worldwide network and of its business class service, as it was was voted Best Business Class Airline to Europe at the Irish Travel Industry Awards this year. The partnership with 3Arena embraces the 1878, a private members club at the venue where annual membership guarantees tickets for every show as well as access to the club on every show night for members and their guests.

The airline will be able to host passengers in the club on show nights, and members of the 1878 will get access to rewards and incentives from Turkish Airlines.

Mike Adamson, CEO of Live Nation Ireland, commented: “This is an exciting new partnership, one we know will enhance 3Arena customer experience and the 1878 member experience. We are very confident that over the next three years, the partnership will add value for our both of our customer bases.”

Forthcoming shows at 3Arena include Ed Sheeran, Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kings of Leon and Take That.

Turkish Airlines begins a service from Dublin to Phuket from July 17, and will be doubling the number of its daily flights out of Dublin from March 26, to destinations via Istanbul including Cape Town, Tel Aviv, Seychelles, Maldives, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Vietnam.

Photo: Hasan Mutlu (left) and Mike Adamson