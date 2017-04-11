Trinity Mirror Acquires RSVP Magazine

11 Apr 2017 | 10.48 am

Trinity Mirror has acquired Northpoint Consulting Ltd, the publisher of RSVP magazine and RSVPmagazine.ie.

Trinity Mirror, the British newspaper, magazine and digital publisher, operates under the Mirror Media brand in Ireland. It publishes the Irish Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and People, DublinLive and BelfastLive, and currently employs almost 100 people between its two offices in Belfast and Dublin.

Founded by Michael Mulcahy, RSVP has been under the leadership of Paula Lenihan since 2011, when Mulcahy exited the business. She is the majority shareholder of Northpoint Consulting, with Kevin Sanquest owning 11% of the equity. The company had a net worth of €34,000 in December 2015 after booking a net profit of €60,000 that year. Year-end debtors amounted to €100,000.

Lenihan (53) will become associate editor in Mirror Media whilst continuing to head up the publishing of RSVP. RSVP’s ABC circulation figure for 2016 was an average of 25,000 copies per issue. “Becoming part of a company with such an impressive track record in the Irish media industry will enhance the RSVP brand enormously,” said Lenihan. “We are very excited about its future.”

Joanne McGreevy, managing director of Mirror Media, said: “We are delighted with our first acquisition in the Irish market. We have been working very hard over the last two years growing our existing brand online with IrishMirror.ie and creating new successful brands – Belfast Live and more recently Dublin Live. Acquiring the RSVP brand will help us accelerate our audience growth in Ireland.”

John Kierans, editor of the Irish Daily Mirror, was a shareholder in Northpoint Consulting from November 2011 until October 2013.