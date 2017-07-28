Travel Bloggers’ Conference Returns To Ireland

28 Jul 2017 | 10.14 am

More than 600 delegates from up to 50 countries are expected attend TBEX Europe, the travel bloggers’ conference taking place in Killarney from October 3 to 5.

TBEX was set up informally in 2009 and has gone on to hold big annual conferences in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It was last held in Ireland four years ago.

TBEX Europe connects bloggers, travel writers and new media creators with travel brands, PR firms and tourism promoters from all over the world.

Among the Irish conference’s sponsors is domain names and hosting company Blacknight. Tourism Ireland and its related organisations are host sponsors of TBEX Europe.

Husband-and-wife team Dave and Deb will give the opening keynote at the Killarney conference. They’ve visited 106 countries in the last eight years and won various awards for photography and blogging.

Blacknight CEO Michele Neylon is himself a seasoned traveller, averaging about 200,000 miles per year attending internet events and business conferences. Having attended the last TBEX event in Dublin, he said he is pleased to be sponsor of its return to Ireland.

“TBEX is a great example of the media revolution which has occurred over the past 15 years,” said Neylon. “Bloggers and online content producers are delivering real value to consumers, and extraordinary opportunities for tourism practitioners. The result is a thriving industry, which Blacknight is delighted to support.”

He added: “Ireland leads the world in both technology and tourism, and the marketing campaigns for the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland’s Ancient East have been a phenomenal success. It’s no surprise that our beautiful country looks irresistible online.”

TBEX Europe will offer two days of lectures, workshops and networking in five parallel strands: Visual Media, Entrepreneur, Social Media, Strategy and Tourism.

Two additional days are devoted to practical workshops in writing, branding and blogging for beginners, and delegates will take part in pre and post-event activities around Kerry as well as in Cork, Limerick, Dublin and other counties.

Tickets for travel bloggers cost around €168 ($197); for travel industry professionals, the price is €510 ($597).