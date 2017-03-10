TransferMate Claims Grand Prix In Longboat Awards

10 Mar 2017 | 04.02 pm

TransferMate and New Ireland were among the big winners in the Longboat Analytics Financial Services Awards, which were announced in Dublin today.

Formerly called the MoneyMate Group and Investor Awards, the competition was relaunched under its new name last year. It rewards top-performing companies in fund management, investment, mortgage, life and pensions industries and financial services.

New Ireland Assurance claimed two accolades: Best Balanced Managed Fund and Best Balanced Managed Pension Fund.

Irish Life was named Best Investment Fund Provider for its sustained fund performance across its range of funds, while Zurich Life was rated Best Life Assurance Company.

TransferMate Global Payments took the Grand Prix Award, receiving the highest mark by the judging panel. A special merit award was awarded to Aviva for its “significant and noteworthy contribution to financial communications”.

Commenting, event director Tracey Carney said: “It is fantastic to see such varied entries across the categories. Innovation was the key ingredient across all our award entries. The importance on customer service and CSR reflects an industry that is not just all about the money but about people too.”

Simon Fawsitt, MD of Longboat Analytics (which is part of the MoneyMate Group), added: “It is heartening to see Ireland’s growth as a financial service centre in spite of uncertain political times.”

Vincent Wall, business editor of Newstalk Breakfast, hosted the awards ceremony in the Mansion House.

The full list of winners runs as follows: