Transavia Adds Dublin To Munich Route

27 Mar 2017 | 05.16 pm

A new low-cost air service to Munich kicks off on March 28 as Transavia launches its new flights to Munich from Dublin, with a frequency of three times per week.

Transavia is Air France’s low-fare subsidiary, and already flies between Dublin and Paris (Orly) nine times a week. The new Munich service will add about 9% to the airline’s activity out of Dublin.

Hervé Kozar of Transavia said: “Our route from Dublin to Paris is a real success. For that reason, Transavia decided to extend its offer out of Dublin. We are very glad to offer scheduled services three days a week between Dublin and Munich.

“It is a pleasure to welcome 189 people on board and offer passengers an attractive price and friendly service. We believe very strongly in this route which has much to offer to both business and leisure passengers.”

Transavia’s fares to Munich start from €39 one way, including fees, while its Paris flight start from €34. The airline was founded in the Netherlands in 1965 and now operates a young fleet of mostly Boeing 737-800s.

Booking is online at Transavia, the airline’s call centre at +352 27002728, or travel agents. Flights to Munich are on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, while those to Paris are daily, with two flights on Mondays and Fridays.