Tourism Increase Creates 13,000 New Jobs

27 Feb 2017 | 10.00 am

A report from the Irish Hotels Federation says that inbound tourism increased by 9.6% through 2016, driving up occupancy rates in hotels and guest houses to 72%, the highest level in 11 years. The Federation stated that buoyancy added 13,000 new jobs in the sector.

During 2016, overseas visitors grew by 769,000 to 8.8 million, with increases from all key markets. North America improved on 2015 performance with visitors up by 17% to 1.51 million, with visitors from mainland Europe up 8% to 3.11 million and visitors from Britain, Ireland’s main tourism market, were up 9% to 3.66 million.

IHF chief executive Tim Fenn (pictured) said: “Last year was a ground-breaking year for Irish tourism overall where we saw all markets increasing their visitor numbers to Ireland. It has resulted in tourism returning to its long standing position as a key driver of economic growth throughout the country.

“The outlook for the sector is good for 2017. However, whilst there is great confidence and the numbers are strong, on the ground we are still seeing a concentration of visitors in the key urban areas and the growth of tourism, jobs and economic benefits are not reaching all regional and rural areas. The tourism industry as a whole now supports approximately 220,000 jobs, equivalent to 11% of total employment in Ireland, with almost 60,000 of these jobs in the hotels sector alone,” he added.

Total revenue from all tourism-related businesses in 2016 was up 7.1% at €8.25 billion and accounted for 4% GNP. Of this, €6.49 billion was attributed to foreign exchange earnings from overseas visitors (up 8.6% on 2015) and €1.76 billion to home-grown tourism (up 2% on 2015).