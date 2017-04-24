Topaz Launching ‘Miles’ Fuel In €6m Rollout

24 Apr 2017 | 12.36 pm

Topaz is to introduce its new fuel – called ‘miles’ – across its network of 430 service stations in Ireland. The company is investing €6m in the rollout of the fuel, which it says takes motorists up to 3% further than alternative fuels.

The rollout of miles is set to be completed at all Topaz sites by August 2017 and is part of the company’s continued integration with Circle K. The new fuel contains a blend of additives designed to provide better economy on a tank of miles fuel when compared with standard fuels.

The €6m investment will be spent on marketing, forecourt renovations and new pump installation. Said Gordon Lawlor (pictured), fuels director with Topaz: “Our fuels are randomly tested by the AA to ensure our fuel quality meets the highest standards.

“In addition, miles has received the Quality Approved endorsement from AA Ireland, so customers can rest assured their fuel is assessed to the highest standards and they are getting the best available on the market.”

Topaz recently announced the creation of 230 new jobs through the opening of two new motorway service areas in Carlow and Fermoy later this year. In the past 24 months, it has pumped over €36m in its retail network for developments and upgrades.

Pic by Michael O’Rourke