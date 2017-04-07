Top Honours For Ashford Castle In AA Awards

07 Apr 2017 | 07.31 am

Mayo’s five-star Ashford Castle has been named Hotel of the Year in the AA Hospitality Awards 2017, which were announced at a ceremony in Dublin last night (April 6).

Other winners in the competition included Rolf’s Country House in Cork, which claimed the title of Guest Accommodation of the Year. The Talbot Hotel in Stillorgan won the Courtesy & Care Award.

Commenting on the overall winner, Conor Faughnan, AA’s director of consumer affairs, said that Ashford Castle is one of Irish tourism’s finest assets. He added: “Ashford Castle’s beauty is breath-taking and the investments made by owners the Red Carnation Group are evident throughout the castle and grounds.

“What is more important though is the standards of friendliness, professionalism and warmth shown by the entire team. Ashford Castle is a wonderful representation of everything that Irish tourism does so well.”

AA uses inspectors to visit AA-accredited hotels for an overnight stay, where they rank the location by standards of service, facilities, staff and other areas.

Niall Rochford, general manager of Ashford Castle, said: “Our founder and president of Red Carnation Hotels, Mrs Beatrice Tollman, and her entire family should be applauded not just for their investment in Ashford Castle, but for their belief in our team’s ability to deliver world class experiences to all our guests.

“Following their epic restoration of the castle in 2015, we have had incredible global recognition for the guest experience Ashford Castle delivers.”

Photo: Niall Rochford, general manager of Ashford Castle (Pic: Mac Innes)