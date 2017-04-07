Tom Crean To Adorn Norwegian Tail Fin

07 Apr 2017 | 09.25 am

Budget airline Norwegian plans to add an image of Irish Antarctic explorer Tom Crean to the tail fin of its new 737MAX aircraft that will fly new transatlantic routes from Cork, Shannon and Dublin to the US East Coast this summer.

Norwegian has always honoured iconic figures on the tails of its aircraft, featuring personalities who symbolise the spirit of Norwegian through innovation, pioneering achievement and inspiring others.

Many of Norwegian’s existing tail fin heroes feature Scandinavian figures but to reflect the airline’s rapid growth in other markets, a series of new tail fin heroes is now underway featuring figures from the UK, Spain and now Ireland.

In 1901, a chance encounter saw Crean join Captain Scott’s ship ‘Discovery’ for an exploration into the unchartered Antarctica waters. On a later mission one of Crean’s companions collapsed 35 miles from safety and the Kerryman volunteered to go for help, completing a final 18 hour leg of the journey alone through sub-zero temperatures. Crean’s solo exploits saved his companion and saw him awarded the Albert Medal for his heroism by King George.

Norwegian CEO Bjorn Kjos commented: “Tom Crean is an unsung hero and a truly inspirational figure so it is a great honour to have him adorn our aircraft and become our first ever Irish tail fin hero.”

Norwegian is Europe’s third largest low-cost carrier, carrying 30 million passengers a year. From July 2017, Norwegian will launch a series of new low-cost transatlantic routes from Cork, Shannon and Dublin. The flights will serve smaller airports on the US east coast which offer access into the New York, Boston and New England areas but carry significantly lower landing charges, allowing Norwegian to offer cheap fares.

Beer brand Guinness saw the commercial potential in the Tom Crean legend a decade ago, when the explorer was the centrepiece of a lavish commercial for the stout.