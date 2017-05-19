Timbercreek Has €200m For Property Lending

19 May 2017 | 08.13 am

Timbercreek, a Canadian property investment firm, has launched its Irish commercial property lending business and says it has €200m available to support property investment projects. Paul Roddy will lead Timbercreek’s Irish operation.

Roddy leads an initial team of four people from offices in Merrion Square. He previously held senior positions with Hudson Advisors and IBRC. Timbercreek is targeting loans sized from €1m to €50m to sectors including office, retail, rental apartments and hotels. The firm says it will look at opportunities in Dublin and regionally, with the promise of flexible structuring, higher leverage, and speedy decisions. Loan term lengths are 12 to 60 months.

Timbercreek co-invests and manages capital on behalf of Canadian institutional investors and pension funds. It is a leading player in the Canadian commercial property lending market and also has established lending operations in the US and UK.

According to Roddy: “Our plan is to replicate in Ireland Timbercreek’s North American success in supporting property investors with mid-sized commercial property loans, who are currently underserved by the traditional banking sector. Timbercreek’s philosophy is to build long-term relationships with customers and to deliver them a flexible service based on quick decision making and execution. We are establishing ourselves as a long-term lender to the Irish market, with the ability to recycle capital back into new loans.”

Bradley Trotter, Managing Director, US and European Debt, added: “Timbercreek is an expert property lender with a long and consistent track record originating and managing €4bn in loans in Canada, the US and the UK. We are ready to partner immediately with property investors who have viable projects requiring finance, and we can provide competitive commercial terms and execute with speed and certainty.”

Photo: Paul Roddy (left) and David Mossington, Timbercreek’s Head of UK & European Investments