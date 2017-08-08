Tigers Childcare Buys Three More Centres

08 Aug 2017 | 11.15 am

Tigers Childcare, which provides pre-school and after-school care and education services, has bought out three childcare centres which will bring a further 400 children under the company’s care.

The three centres, acquired from US multinational chain Bright Horizons, are located in Belmayne, Blanchardstown and Leopardstown and will add to the 10 existing Tigers Childcare centres, which cater for over 700 children. The numbers employed will rise from 54 to 112.

Tigers was founded in 2003 with an after-school centre in Glasnevin, Dublin and has been growing slowly since then. As well as on-site pre-school and after-school childcare services in eight school settings in the Dublin area, Tigers also provides full day-care services at purpose-built early years centre in Swords, Co Dublin and Ashbourne in Meath.

Founder and chief executive Karen Clince (pictured) said: “In acquiring these three large centres we can cater for many more parents and children in these locations and are confident we have the requisite systems in place to manage and continue to develop premium childcare services for them.”

According to Clince, her company focuses on providing an individualised curriculum and centre-based care that is regularly audited and evaluated against international childcare standards. The company’s services are so much in demand, she says, that prospective mothers register their child’s name just after their pregnancy is confirmed.

Clince, who is sole owner of Tigers Childcare, also chairs the Fingal Childcare Committee. Clince’s operating company Tiger Time Ltd booked a loss of €66,000 in 2015. Year-end liabilities amounted to €280,000 and current assets were €154,000.