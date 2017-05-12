Three Winners Announced In Dublin’s ICE Awards

12 May 2017 | 10.44 am

Health coaching, blogging and creative post-production helped a trio of entrepreneurs to acclaim in the second annual Inner City Enterprise Awards, announced in Dublin last night.

The awards are organised by Inner City Enterprise (ICE), a not-for-profit organisation, established to advise and assist unemployed people in Dublin’s inner city to set up their own businesses or to create direct self-employment.

The ICE Awards, which are also supported by KPMG and AL Goodbody, are open to all Inner City Enterprise clients who currently own, control and manage their own business. To avail of assistance from ICE, a client must either be an inner-city resident or planning to locate a business in the Dublin 1, 2, 3, 4 or parts of 7, 8 or 9 postal areas.

The ICE Award for Best Female Entrepreneur was awarded to Helen Walsh, who set up Fitness, Wellness and Coaching with the help of The Inner City Enterprise in 2014. Helen Walsh is an international health coach, personal trainer and wellness expert.

Daniel Cantwell won the award for Best Male Entrepreneur, for his business Ben & Anvil, a Dublin-based creative post-production studio offering visual effects, motion graphics and animation services. Daniel set up the studio with his wife, Ailbhe, in 2015.

Russell Simmons won the third ICE Award for Best Newcomer, for This Greedy Pig, which began life as a blog in 2010. The website showcases the best of music, art and culture in Ireland and beyond. Since then it has grown into a collective that spans events, a record label and an online publication.

Prize money of €2,000 was awarded to the winners in the best male and best female entrepreneur categories. A cash prize of €1,000 was awarded to Russell Simmons as best newcomer.

Speaking about the awards, Evanne Kilmurray, Inner City Enterprise CEO, said: “ICE decided to hold an awards event to acknowledge and reward its clients, many of whom have struggled against the odds to get a business established and then keep it up and running.

“The winners are a true reflection of the work of ICE, but also of the determination, creativity and truly positive mind-set of the finalists.”

Photo: Russell Simons (left), This Greedy Pig; Daniel Cantwell, Ben & Anvil; and Helen Walsh, Fitness, Wellness and Coaching. (Pic: Orla Murray)