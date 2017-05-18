Three New Partners At Arthur Cox

18 May 2017 | 04.42 pm

Two Dublin law firms, Arthur Cox and Eversheds Sutherland, have appointed new partners in areas embracing competition and regulated markets, litigation, employment law and tax law.

At Arthur Cox, there are three new partners. Florence Loric joins the competition and regulated markets group. She has extensive experience in advising on the regulation of network industries such as telecoms, energy, aviation and airports and broadcasting and in commercial litigation in markets involving European law and public and administrative law. She also advises on the application of competition law, including state aid, merger control and issues surrounding dominance and abusive practices.

Michael Twomey becomes a partner in the litigation and dispute resolution group. He specialises in commercial and corporate disputes, including financial services litigation, shareholder and contractual disputes, disputes arising from commercial property transactions, landlord and tenant issues, and professional negligence.

Louise O’Byrne joins the employment law group, advising on employment law aspects of commercial transactions, compliance and policy, and the termination of employment and represents employers in disputes such as unfair dismissal and equality claims.

Meanwhile, Alan Connell has joined Eversheds Sutherland as head of the firm’s tax practice. Connell has particular expertise in inward investment projects, cross-border tax planning, corporate restructurings, public and private mergers and acquisitions, demergers, flotations, private equity, joint ventures, and transfer pricing. Before this move, he was a partner in the tax department of a large Irish corporate law firm and, earlier, a tax associate with Mayer Brown LLP in their London office.

Photo: Louise O’Byrne (left), Florence Loric and Michael Twomey with Arthur Cox managing partner Brian O’Gorman (second from left). (Pic: Jason Clarke)