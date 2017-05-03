Third Birthday For Popular iFunds

03 May 2017 | 10.43 am

It’s been three years since New Ireland joined the multi-asset fund party with the launch of iFunds. The funds have been a big hit with investors, amassing over €1.3bn of assets under management.

iFunds Equities has been the star of the show so far, rewarding investors with a whopping 15.5% annualised return since launch. A big contributor to its performance has been the New Ireland Spotlight Fund. It was one of the best performing individual funds last year and makes up 15.7% of iFunds Equities.

Friends First was the first company to introduce multi-asset portfolio funds to Ireland with the Magnet portfolio fund range, which launched nearly seven years ago. Magnet Adventurous is its riskiest option, with F&C’s International Equity Fund accounting for 20.4% of the portfolio. Magnet Adventurous is up 14.7% over the past year, and 9.5% annualised over three years.

MyFolio Active V is Standard Life’s equivalent multi-asset fund option. Unlike iFunds and Magnet, MyFolio portfolios are a ‘fettered’ fund of funds, meaning they only invest in other actively managed funds within the Standard Life range.

MyFolio Active V’s top subfund is Standard Life’s European Equity Fund, which accounts for almost 35%. MyFolio Active V is up 9.7% over the past year, and boasts 11% annualised growth over three years.

Weak Sterling Means

Cheaper UK Assets

UK funds could become a good buy for Irish investors amid Brexit. After falling by over 10% against the euro in the past year, sterling is predicted to get even weaker as Brexit talks officially get underway. Any fall in the pound presents a good opportunity for Irish investors to pick up sterling assets on the cheap.

The Indexed UK Equity Fund from Irish Life aims to match the average return of all the shares that make up the FTSE UK Index. Financials, consumer goods, and oil and gas stocks are the fund’s top three sectors.

Banking giant HSBC is the fund’s top holding, accounting for 6.7% of the portfolio. Other big blue-chip names in the fund’s top ten include BP, Royal Dutch Shell, British American Tobacco and Vodafone. The fund is up 10.7% over the past year, while its annualised return over three years is 5%.

Going by the same name, the Indexed UK Equity Fund from Friends First is another sterling-denominated index tracker, but tracks the MSCI UK Index. With a one-year return of 11.8%, the fund has outpaced Irish Life’s UK option over the past 12 months. Its annualised gain over three years is 4.6%.

Strong Funds

For Frothy Markets

With markets on a six-month tear, investors worried that stocks are overvalued should consider adding absolute return funds to their portfolios. That’s according to Ed Murray, stockbroker with Cantor FitzGerald, who recommends absolute return funds as a good place to weather any correction.

An absolute return fund Murray likes is the Invesco Global Targeted Fund. The fund has two objectives: to deliver a return of cash plus 5% per annum over a rolling three-year period, and to do so with a volatility of less than half that of equities. Available in Ireland from both Cantor and Zurich Life, the fund’s three-year annualised return is under-performing at 3.5%.

Another pick is the Merrion High Alpha Fund, which targets a return of 7% per annum for investors, regardless of how equity markets perform. While down 6% over a year, over three years the fund is up 8% on an annualised basis. Its five-year annualised return is 6.7%.

MARK CHANNING