Thinking Inside The Box Inspires Coffee Startup

09 May 2017 | 01.01 pm

Shipping containers are increasingly being stacked and ‘repurposed’ as trendy houses, so why not drop one into Dublin 8 and sell coffee out of it?

Gordon Hickey (35) couldn’t think of a reason not to, so the entrepreneur opened a shipping container café in The Digital Hub and called it Container Coffee. The new business is targeting denizens of The Digital Hub on Thomas Street and members of the public wandering around nearby. The location is also a tourist hub, given the close proximity of the Guinness Storehouse.

Hickey’s café has been set up to seat 10 people inside and is wheelchair accessible. Measuring just over 27 square metres with an outside patio area for additional seating outside, the new café can be accessed from within The Digital Hub campus and directly off street on Thomas Street.

Container Coffee opens seven days a week and stocks artisan coffees such as Cloud Picker. It also sells goods from local bakeries and gourmet sandwiches. Only biodegradable coffee cups are used in the vicinity of the metal container and the café’s aim is to be a plastic-free venue.

According to Gordon Hickey: “This has been a venture that has been months in the making and I am excited to be trading in Dublin 8. I am thrilled that The Digital Hub gave me a chance to set up on their land and I hope to be a part of the street scene for a long time to come.”

Fiach Mac Conghail, CEO of The Digital Hub, said: “Gordon captured our interest immediately. Given our commitment to the urban regeneration of the Liberties area, it was a no-brainer to help an entrepreneur open a new retail business that will be a great addition to the streetscape and the community, which includes residents, students and the almost 750 workers at The Digital Hub.”

Hickey approached The Digital Hub in late 2016, enquiring about the empty space in the venue. He got the idea for his café after working in the TV industry, where he was previously involved with a show about doctors travelling around Ireland in a medical clinic that was setup in an easily moving container.

Photo: Gordon Hickey (left) and Fiach Mac Conghail