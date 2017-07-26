Thinking Inside The Box Inspires Coffee Startup

26 Jul 2017 | 02.37 pm

When you want to open a coffee shop, you could sign up for an exorbitant lease or you could source a shipping container. That’s what Gordon Hickey has done with his Container Coffee, which has been accommodated on The Digital Hub campus in central Dublin.

The new business is targeting 750 people who work in the Hub businesses and members of the public wandering around nearby. Measuring 27 square metres, the café seats 10 people inside and there’s an outside patio area for additional seating.

Container Coffee opens seven days a week and stocks artisan coffees such as Cloud Picker as well as selling pastries from local bakeries and sandwiches. Hickey (35) got the idea for his café after working on a TV programme about doctors travelling around Ireland in a container-type medical clinic.

Fiach Mac Conghail, CEO of The Digital Hub, said: “Gordon captured our interest immediately. Given our commitment to the urban regeneration of the Liberties area, it was a no-brainer to help an entrepreneur open a new retail business that will be a great addition to the streetscape and the community.”

Photo: Gordon Hickey (left) and Fiach Mac Conghail