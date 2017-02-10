THEYA Healthcare Shortlisted For Cartier Award

10 Feb 2017 | 11.11 am

THEYA Healthcare founder Ciara Donlon has been shortlisted as a finalist in the 2017 Cartier Women’s Initiative Awards. She is the only Irish entrepreneur shortlisted for the competition’s European Award category this year.

The company’s post-surgery lingerie range, designed primarily for use by breast cancer patients, retails across Ireland, the UK and has also been launched in Europe and Canada.

THEYA Healthcare is headquartered at NovaUCD and is an Enterprise Ireland high potential startup client company. That has brought in considerable taxpayer investment for the business, the latest being a €125,000 cash injection from EI in November 2016.

In all, THEYA Healthcare has received €315,000 funding from taxpayers through Enterprise Ireland, while private investors have invested €300,000. Account filings for 2015 show that Theya Lingerie Ltd had accumulated losses of €366,000 at year-end.

The Cartier Women’s Initiative Awards are an international business plan competition created in 2006 to identify, support and encourage projects by women entrepreneurs.

“It’s a huge honour to have been chosen by Cartier as one of the three European finalists for such a prestigious worldwide award,” said Donlon. “I set up THEYA Healthcare because I wanted to help women undergoing breast cancer treatment feel better about themselves and heal faster, for that to be acknowledged by an organisation like Cartier means a lot.”

The winners of the 2017 Cartier Women’s Initiative Awards will be announced during a week-long event in Singapore, running from April 8 to 13.