Thermodial’s Electrifying Idea For Its Vehicle Fleet

12 May 2017 | 02.30 pm

Thermodial, an Irish company specialising in heating, ventilation and energy services maintenance, has embarked on a five-year programme that will convert its 35-strong fleet to electric vehicles.

The company, which was founded in 1987, employs 45 staff and is based in Dublin. It recently took delivery of its first electric vehicle (a zero emissions Nissan E-NV200 van) from Nissan Ireland.

According to the business, the decision to convert the fleet to electric vehicles was inspired by a request from one of Thermodial’s service engineers, who holds a degree in energy management.

Commenting on the decision to make the switch to a 100% electric fleet, Thermodial managing director, Turlough Kinane, said: “Energy management is a rising global theme that is very relevant to our business.

“When Gareth Kavanagh, from our energy management division, asked us to ‘walk the talk’ and start the move away from fossil-fuel vehicles, we didn’t take long to first assess and then invest on the basis that it is the right thing for us to do both professionally, environmentally and financially too.”

Kinane added that the adoption of electric vehicles by businesses in Ireland are incentivised via a range of direct and indirect fiscal benefits, including no fuel costs, greatly reduced car tax rates, lower insurance and maintenance costs, no parking charges in most metropolitan areas, capital grants and corporate tax allowances. Overall running costs of an electric van are on average 82% less than a diesel car or van.

He continued: “We have been in business for 30 years partially because we continually invest in our people, our systems and our technology. The company will gradually phase in new electric vans as old, diesel-powered vehicles reach replacement age, so that the entire Thermodial fleet is electric by 2022.”

The management team at Thermodial last year acquired a majority stake in the company in a management buyout worth €1.25m. The MBO saw Turlough Kinane become managing director, while Alan Keegan became operations director and Mark Carrick took on the title of projects director.

Photo: (From left) Gareth Kavanagh (Thermodial), Brian Purcell (Nissan Ireland) and Mark Carrick (Thermodial)