May Announces Surprise June General Election

18 Apr 2017 | 12.46 pm

British Prime Minister Theresa May has decided to call a snap general election to take place on June 8 next and will move a motion in the House of Commons tomorrow to dissolve Parliament.

The pound surged to its highest level in over two months as the City welcomed the news, having retreated earlier. Sterling has erased its earlier slide and a short time ago was trading at $1.264 against the US dollar, its highest value since early February.

Having previously set her face against a snap election, saying that the Brexit negotiations needed to take place in a period of calm, May set out her reasons for changing her view.

She said that while her government has a plan for Brexit that will allow the UK to regain control of its laws and borders, the other parties in the Commons oppose it.

May said: “This is the right approach, and it is in the national interest. But the other political parties oppose it. At this moment of enormous national significance there should be unity here in Westminster, but instead there is division.

“In recent weeks, Labour has threatened to vote against the deal we reach with the European Union. The Liberal Democrats have said they want to grind the business of government to a standstill. The Scottish National party say they will vote against the legislation that formally repeals Britain’s membership of the European Union.

“And unelected members of the House of Lords have vowed to fight us every step of the way. Our opponents believe that because the government’s majority is so small, our resolve will weaken and that they can force us to change course. They are wrong.

They underestimate our determination to get the job done and I am not prepared to let them endanger the security of millions of working people across the country.”

Welcomed

Labour and the Green Party welcomed the news. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “I welcome the prime minister’s decision to give the British people the chance to vote for a government that will put the interests of the majority first. Labour will be offering the country an effective alternative to a government that has failed to rebuild the economy, delivered falling living standards and damaging cuts to our schools and NHS.

“In the last couple of weeks, Labour has set out policies that offer a clear and credible choice for the country. We look forward to showing how Labour will stand up for the people of Britain.”

To override the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act, May needs a two-thirds majority in the Commons, or 434 MPs. The Tories have 330 and Labour has 229 MPs. If all vote in favour, May has her majority.

Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas said: “Britain is at a crossroads, and today’s announcement means people are rightly given a say over the direction this country is going to take. Only the Green Party offers a bold, positive vision for a different kind of Britain.

“At this election we will stand for an economy that works for everyone, not just the privileged few; a Britain that’s open to the world and the protection of our precious environment. We will stand up to the politics of hatred and division that is scarring our communities.”

Scottish Nationalist leader Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “The Tories see a chance to move the UK to the right, force through a hard Brexit and impose deeper cuts. Let’s stand up for Scotland.”

Tim Farron, the Lib Dem leader, added: “This election is your chance to change the direction of our country. If you want to avoid a disastrous hard Brexit. If you want to keep Britain in the single market. If you want a Britain that is open, tolerant and united — this is your chance.”

The Conservatives would have a landslide victory, according to a string of recent polls. A YouGov poll for the Times put the Conservative lead at 17% over Labour, while the best of the weekend polls for Labour was in the Observer, but it still gave the Tories an 11% lead. (Conservatives 38%, Labour 29%, Ukip 14%, Lib Dems 7%).

However, election expert John Curtice, professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde, claimed that May’s election gamble might not be as successful as she hopes. He said it was possible that her current opinion poll lead could narrow over the campaign.

Curtice said: “We should bear in mind that Theresa May is very much going for a ‘vote Conservative for my vision of Brexit’. And that perhaps is going to make some Conservative voters unhappy. If that lead were to narrow, then we could discover that she is back with a rather smaller majority than perhaps she is hoping for.”