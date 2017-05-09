Thérapie Clinic Lands In India

09 May 2017 | 04.21 pm

Thérapie Clinic have launched their first clinic in Mumbai, India, as the next step in the company’s international expansion plans. With 16 clinics in the UK and Ireland, Thérapie Clinic claims to be Europe’s number one laser and skincare specialists.

The Mumbai outlet is the Kala Ghoda area, just off Horniman Circle, one of the most prestigious areas in the sprawling metropolis of Mumbai.

Managing director Katie McGlade commented: “We are delighted to open in India and offer the world’s most advanced laser technology for both men and women, along with a wide range of advanced skin treatments customised to suit Indian skin at affordable prices.

“We have brought some of our top tier team members to train the local team in the best global practice and head up the Indian operation. This is a really exciting time for Thérapie Clinic. We have built up a loyal customer base in Ireland and the UK through consistency and the highest standard of service and we plan to do the same in India.”

