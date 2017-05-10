The Range Opening Store In Liffey Valley

10 May 2017 | 02.31 pm

British retail chain The Range is to open its third superstore in Ireland at the Liffey Valley Centre in Dublin, following on from two earlier store openings in Limerick and Cork.

The new store opens on Friday May 19. The Range is a home, garden and leisure retailer selling over 65,000 products in 16 departments including furniture, arts and crafts, homewares and DIY. The chain has its origins a market stall in south-west England and opened its first store in 1989 under the name of its founder, Chris Dawson.

Dawson began a career in retail sales with seafood sold from the back of a van with his father, and later started his own venture selling perfume and jewellery from a suitcase. He set up Chris Dawson Superstores in 1989 and opened an outlet in Plymouth called The Range Home, Garden & Leisure. The store sold toys, home wares, DIY equipment and jewellery.

There are now more than 130 Range stores in the UK and Ireland. The company took its first step overseas in August 2016 with the Limerick shop, followed by the Cork outlet last January. All are owned directly by Dawson.

Dawson was named the Entrepreneur of the Year in EY’s awards scheme in the UK in 2011. In 2015 the Sunday Times Rich List estimated Dawson’s net worth at €2 billion.