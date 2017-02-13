The Economic Value Of Live Entertainment

13 Feb 2017 | 02.44 pm

Live entertainment events in Ireland generated an €1.7 billion in revenue over a 12 month period according to Let’s Celebrate, a new report on the sector.

Let’s Celebrate 2017: The Cultural and Economic Contribution of Live Entertainment Events in Ireland was commissioned by Justin Green (pictured) and carried out by London consultancy firm BOP Consulting.

Green said the purpose of the research project is to gain the public’s recognition and support for Ireland’s live entertainment industry and to provide the industry with a benchmark document against which the sector can be measured.

The report attempts to calculate the incremental value to the economy of live events. Let’s Celebrate research also involved a detailed survey of over 5,700 ticket attendees across relevant events.

TCD professor Andrew Burke commented: “Using a very comprehensive and robust dataset, this study highlights the turnover of these industries and the number of jobs created, as well as the spill-over effects on the rest of the economy. Live performance is clearly shown to be a valuable business sector.”

Justin Green added: “We felt it extremely important that every element of the report should be quantifiable, tangible and verifiable. The audit is based on factual information and presented in a format which provides a template for the industry to build upon.”

The report also contains contributions from a cross-section of entertainment industry figures. It will be distributed to over 2,500 schools, colleges, universities and research bodies around the country and is available to download here.