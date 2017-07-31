Tesco TV Ad Majors On Family Theme

31 Jul 2017 | 11.52 am

This importance of family is at the heart of an ambitious new brand evolution for Tesco Ireland. Family Makes Us Better is a new TV commercial that started airing on Sunday July 30 and moves away from the traditional marketing focus of ‘Every Little Helps’.

Tesco says the new repositioning will mean family will be the cornerstone of all facets of the business over the next three years. According to the company, this includes reviewing every decision the business makes through the lens of family.

Sean Nolan, Head of Customer Marketing, Tesco Ireland, commented: “What we discovered through our immersive sessions with customers and our ongoing customer data was that Irish people’s purchasing habits are motivated by the desire to do their very best for the ones they love. Family is hugely important to Irish people, and what Irish families may not realise is how important family is to Tesco too.

“We’re committed to putting family at the heart of everything we do,” Nolan added. “We firmly believe that this direction will help us better understand, better celebrate and better underpin our role in helping Irish families in a relevant and authentic way.”

The TV commercial was made by ad agency Rothco. Creative director Alan Kelly said the agency has endeavoured “to really get under the skin of the Tesco shopper in Ireland to identify what human truth resonates with them”.

Directed by Joshua Neale and shot over four days, the TV spot features real Irish families from all over the country as they go about their daily lives.

Total spend across the campaign will reach almost €3.2m, with media buying coordinated by Initiative. The campaign will run on TV, outdoor, radio, social and digital, as well as on all Tesco owned assets including grocery home shopping vans, bags and in store.

Credits