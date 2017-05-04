Tender Issued For Dublin’s Tallest Office Block

04 May 2017 | 09.29 am

The construction of what would be, at 73 metres high, Dublin’s tallest office building has taken a big step forward. Joint receivers Stephen Tennant and Paul McCann of Grant Thornton have announced that a tender has been issued for the appointment of a building contractor for The Exo at Point Square in Dublin’s Docklands.

Savills and CBRE have also been instructed to seek pre-letting agreements with tenants.

The Exo is expected to be able to accommodate up to 2,000 office workers. Some 350 new jobs are also in the pipeline for the construction phase, which will take around 24 months and cost €70m.

Planning permission for the 170,000 sq. ft. office building was approved in March 2016, less than six months after the submission was submitted to Dublin City Council.

The area has been designated a Strategic Development Zone (SDZ) to enable the fast-track delivery of new residential and non-residential development in locations of strategic importance in the Greater Dublin Area.

The Point Square (formerly Point Village) is one of only a handful of locations where taller buildings are permitted in Dublin. The Exo is being designed by Irish architectural practice Shay Cleary Architects.

In 2014, Yahoo moved its EMEA HQ to The Point Square, which accommodates over 375 employees. Other significant venues in the area include the 3Arena, the Gibson Hotel and the Point Square Shopping Centre.

Roland O’Connell of Savills commented: ‘’The Exo will provide the most spectacular workspace in the city. Its accessibility is unrivalled, with the Luas stopping outside and the Port Tunnel providing quick access to the M50 and a 15-minute trip to Dublin Airport.’’

According to Savills, pre-lets accounted for 44% of all the Dublin office space leased in Q4 2016. The joint agents claim that the quoting rent of €47.50 per square foot in The Exo is “exceptionally competitive” for the North Docks.