Temple Street Hospital Gets Ricoh IT Donation

18 Apr 2017 | 06.47 am

Temple Street Children’s University Hospital won’t be short of printers any time soon, after Ricoh Ireland donated 44 print and document management devices to the hospital.

The nearly-new equipment donation, worth €175,000, includes 33 print/document devices from biotech company Amgen. The suite of devices replaces Temple Street hospitals previous crop of 14-year-old printers. Ricoh serviced the new machines before donating them to the hospital.

Tom Foley, annuity and services manager with Ricoh Ireland, said: “When Amgen agreed to make the devices available for re-use, we wanted to ensure that the devices went to a deserving new home. They are nearly-new state-of-the-art devices, so we knew that they would be of great value to the right recipient.”

James Lohan, contracts and procurement manager in Temple Street children’s hospital, remarked: “Our existing printers were very old and it was coming to the point where we would have to go back to market to replace them. This arrangement is allowing us to make significant savings in operational costs, while also helping us to implement a greener procurement process.”

Photo (L-R): Tom Foley (left), Ricoh Ireland; Gary Hopwood, Ricoh Ireland and James Lohan (right), Temple Street Children’s University Hospital (Pic: Mark Stedman)