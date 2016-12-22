TEDxUCD 2016 Videos Go Online

22 Dec 2016 | 01.02 pm

Videos of the speakers at University College Dublin’s fourth annual TEDxUCD event are now available to view online on YouTube.

The speakers spoke on a wide range of ideas worth spreading on the overall theme of ‘contemplation’. Prof. Orla Feely, UCD Vice-President for Research, commented: “Organising and running TEDxUCD is an excellent example of how we engage with the general public to share the ideas, knowledge and expertise emanating from members of the UCD community.”

Professor Ron Davies is a specialist in international trade and foreign direct investment at the UCD School of Economics. His talk is on the subject of ‘The true trouble of tax trickery’.

Duncan Lennox (pictured), a UCD graduate, is CEO and co-founder of Qstream, a software spin-out from Harvard Medical School. His talk is on ‘The misunderstood brain’.

Dr Conor Mulvagh is a specialist in Westminster politics and Irish constitutional nationalism in the late nineteenth and early twentieth century at the UCD School of History. His talk centred on ‘Partition, where to draw the line’.

TED is a non-profit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, usually in the form of short, powerful talks (18 minutes or fewer).

TED’s open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily.