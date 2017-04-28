TechConnect Live Back For A Second Helping

28 Apr 2017 | 03.33 pm

Virgin Media Business Ireland TechConnect Live returns for its second annual outing, taking place in the RDS on May 31.

The event will gather together some 3,000 senior tech and business executives, 200 startups, 200 exhibitors and 400 investors from Ireland and globally.

Around 200 speakers will line up to proffer insights for TechConnect, spread across six stages.

Within TechConnect, a startup-focused conference called Startup Connect will also be held. It will feature 30 experienced speakers, among them Julian Kulkarni, chief of marketing in Ireland for Morgan McKinley; Tony Corrigan, founder and CEO of Tenderscout, and Niamh Bushnell of Tech Ireland.

Startups from across Ireland will also compete in the Wayra pitch competition at the event. The two winning Irish startups will compete at the Wayra finals against 42 of the world’s best startups to secure access to the titular startup accelerator programme that has assisted UK and Irish startups secure $110m in third party funding.

Virgin’s VOOM bus will also be at the event to take registrations for VOOM 2017, Ireland and the UK’s largest pitch competition. They will be on hand to advise startups on investment, digital marketing and other key areas.

TechConnect Live’s headline event sponsor is Virgin Business Media Ireland. Other sponsors this year include Ibec, CurrencyFair, Sunguard Availability Services and the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland. Business Plus is also a media partner for TechConnect Live.

Entry is free for attendees and includes access to all conferences and exhibitor pavilions, including the National Sales and Marketing Summit and Grow Your Business Online Expo. Attendees can book their tickets at www.techconnect-live.com.