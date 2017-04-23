Tech Week To Involve 100,000 Students

23 Apr 2017 | 07.19 pm

More than 100,000 students are expected to take part in Tech Week, which runs this year until Friday April 28 throughout the country.

Organised by the ICS Foundation, the social enterprise arm of the Irish Computer Society, and sponsored by Science Foundation Ireland, the full week of events will see students take part in a range of fun activities.

Among the main events will be the national Scratch Coding final in Limerick, the Bebras Computational Thinking Challenge in Maynooth and ‘Big Data in Dingle’. The latter explores how analytics can help in rural development. Academic institutions and businesses will host events nationwide and hundreds of schools will take part.

Innovation minister John Halligan (pictured) commented: “It is vital that we work to inspire and motivate our young people to develop an interest in technology, science and engineering, so that they are not just passive consumers, but feel empowered to become the inventors and pioneers of tomorrow. I would encourage everyone to take part in the many events happening nationwide, and to consider the valuable role of technology in our economy and society today.”

Members of the Irish Computer Society will be joined by colleagues from Malta, Spain and Italy for another key event during the week, IT Professionals Day, aimed at celebrating the value and status of the profession in Ireland and internationally.

ICS chief executive Jim Friars said: “The current generation of students are already digital natives and voracious consumers of technology. However, it’s also very important that this should extend into an appreciation of actual technology skills, as an underpinning enabler of life and living in Ireland today.

“Tech Week is a great example of ways in which we can build engagement and interest into relevant subjects such as science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM), with a wide selection of varied events happening all over the country during the week. This isn’t about technology awareness for its own sake. Instead, it’s about creating future options and opportunities for all of our young people where it’s essential that everyone understands these opportunities and the benefits of STEM related studies and can then make informed decisions on future career paths as a result.”

More information about Tech Week 2017 can be found at www.techweek.ie, facebook.com/techweekirl, or @TechWeekIRL on Twitter.